City Holding Company (CHCO) EPS Estimated At $1.30; First Light Asset Management Upped Its Model N (MODN) Stake

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Model N Inc (MODN) stake by 26.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc acquired 449,190 shares as Model N Inc (MODN)’s stock rose 12.46%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 2.18 million shares with $38.16M value, up from 1.73M last quarter. Model N Inc now has $669.46 million valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 99,393 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M

Analysts expect City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report $1.30 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $1.35 EPS. CHCO’s profit would be $21.22M giving it 14.67 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, City Holding Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $76.27. About 28,580 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has risen 7.76% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY); 31/05/2018 – City Holding Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales HK$12.03 Billion in Year Ended March 31; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO A SUPPLY CHAIN BIG DATA JOINT VENTURE COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – CONTRACTED SALES OF HK$12,026 MLN FOR YEAR OF FY2017/18; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: Proceeds to Be Used Primarily to Refinance Existing Debt and for General Corporate Purposes; 26/03/2018 – St. Pete mayor calls for divesting city holdings in gun firms; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses

Since January 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $60,768 activity. 130 shares valued at $9,838 were bought by FISHER ROBERT D on Tuesday, July 2. On Monday, April 8 the insider HYLTON TRACY W II bought $10,127.

City Holding Company operates as a holding firm for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It has a 16.34 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to clients for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts.

