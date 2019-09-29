City Holding Company (CHCO) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Contrasting side by side

Both City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Holding Company 75 1.78 15.95M 4.70 16.50 United Bankshares Inc. 37 1.89 99.55M 2.49 15.08

Table 1 demonstrates City Holding Company and United Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to City Holding Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. City Holding Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of United Bankshares Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Holding Company 21,142,629.90% 12.4% 1.5% United Bankshares Inc. 266,747,052.52% 7.9% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

City Holding Company’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Competitively, United Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of City Holding Company shares and 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. shares. City Holding Company’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59% United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83%

For the past year City Holding Company’s stock price has smaller growth than United Bankshares Inc.

Summary

City Holding Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors United Bankshares Inc.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.