City Holding Company Boosted By $428,553 Its Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Holding; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered By $17.30 Million Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 16.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 63,140 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Dragoneer Investment Group Llc holds 314,637 shares with $86.39 million value, down from 377,777 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $47.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $253.85. About 1.16M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

City Holding Company increased Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) stake by 57.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. City Holding Company acquired 2,801 shares as Clorox Co Del Com (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The City Holding Company holds 7,676 shares with $1.18 million value, up from 4,875 last quarter. Clorox Co Del Com now has $19.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $151.87. About 806,154 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 17.69% above currents $253.85 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 352.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Right Moves, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Slack Stock Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dragoneer Group Inc Lc stated it has 314,637 shares. Prudential Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,812 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Finance Counselors Inc has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,953 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.02% or 4,019 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp invested 0.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 1,863 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hm Payson reported 247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 3,108 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited stated it has 12,588 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 261,777 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp invested in 985 shares. Thornburg Management reported 34,867 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.28 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bluecrest Mgmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 1,907 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 2,438 are held by Crawford Inv Counsel. Pettee Invsts invested 1.84% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 125 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn owns 321 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 23,596 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Washington Trust owns 0.24% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 28,931 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,977 shares. The California-based Grassi Mngmt has invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Chevy Chase invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Florida-based Finemark Bank & Trust & has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com accumulated 7,794 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays warns on Clorox – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Clorox (CLX) PT Lowered to $134 at Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $142.50’s average target is -6.17% below currents $151.87 stock price. Clorox had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 8. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 30 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, September 23. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2.