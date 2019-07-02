City Holding Co (CHCO) to pay $0.53 on Jul 31, 2019; Innoviva (INVA) Sellers Decreased By 1.33% Their Shorts

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) had a decrease of 1.33% in short interest. INVA’s SI was 18.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.33% from 18.50 million shares previously. With 1.86 million avg volume, 10 days are for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)’s short sellers to cover INVA’s short positions. The SI to Innoviva Inc’s float is 27.39%. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 549,509 shares traded. Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INVA News: 22/05/2018 – lnnoviva Names Geoffrey Hulme as Interim Principal Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Innoviva Names Geoffrey Hulme as Interim Principal Executive Officer; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: FF/UMEC/VI REGULATORY APPLICATION SUBMITTED TO JAPAN; 30/05/2018 – Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Commercializes Non-lnvasive, Artificial Intelligence-Based lvyGene Blood Test for Early Cancer Detection; 08/03/2018 – GSK and Innoviva Announce Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients With Asthma; 17/04/2018 – Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Presents Findings on Blood-Based Test for Liver Cancer Detection and Prognosis at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Innoviva Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INVA); 08/03/2018 GSK Announces Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients with Asthma; 17/04/2018 – Innoviva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Firefighters Against Cancer and Exposures (FACEs) Non-Profit Launches in Texas

City Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCO) is expected to pay $0.53 on Jul 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:CHCO) shareholders before Jul 12, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. City Holding Co’s current price of $76.43 translates into 0.69% yield. City Holding Co’s dividend has Jul 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 34,248 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has risen 7.76% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 31/05/2018 – City Holding Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales Rose 39% on Year in Year Ended March 31; 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 ORIENTAL UNIVERSITY CITY HOLDINGS HK – PROPOSES REDUCING CREDIT STANDING TO SHARE CAPITAL ACCOUNT OF CO BY HK$150 MLN FROM HK$516.3 MLN AS AT 28 FEB; 19/04/2018 – City Holding Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – CONTRACTED SALES OF HK$12,026 MLN FOR YEAR OF FY2017/18; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 23/03/2018 – City Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSES TO CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The Company’s portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). It has a 4.07 P/E ratio. The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components.

More notable recent Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: INVA, HCAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $40,257 activity. FISHER ROBERT D bought $10,906 worth of stock. 136 City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) shares with value of $9,206 were bought by HYLTON TRACY W II.

City Holding Company operates as a holding firm for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It has a 16.37 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to clients for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold City Holding Company shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 1.76% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares owns 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 28,600 shares. Legal General Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc reported 475 shares. First Mercantile owns 0.02% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 1,081 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp Trust has invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Prudential Fincl reported 27,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 48,313 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 30,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability owns 37,370 shares. 252,853 were reported by Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Walthausen Limited Liability Com holds 1.06% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 107,457 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). 12,067 were reported by American International Grp.

More notable recent City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 58% – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PNFP vs. CHCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “City Holding (CHCO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “City Holding (CHCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “City Holding Company (CHCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 11, 2019.