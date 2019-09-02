City Hldg Co (CHCO) Market Value Declined While Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lowered Its Stake by $572,508; Premier Asset Managment Continues to Hold Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in City Hldg Co (CHCO) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 7,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% . The institutional investor held 173,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 180,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in City Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 40,004 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has declined 4.42% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: New Notes Shall Be Consolidated With the 2018 May Notes if Former Materializes; 23/03/2018 – City Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING CO CHCO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $72; 28/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE PAYABLE IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES ISSUE, WILL BE ABOUT US$98.91 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – CONTRACTED SALES OF HK$12,026 MLN FOR YEAR OF FY2017/18; 26/03/2018 – St. Pete mayor calls for divesting city holdings in gun firms; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales HK$12.03 Billion in Year Ended March 31; 19/04/2018 – City Holding Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 20/04/2018 – DJ City Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCO)

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 465.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 111,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, up from 24,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.64M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11

Analysts await City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. CHCO’s profit will be $21.79 million for 13.87 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by City Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CHCO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 1.76% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 93,680 shares or 0% of the stock. 548,184 were reported by State Street. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Aqr Limited Liability reported 5,693 shares stake. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 28,600 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0.01% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 11,277 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 27,417 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Grp Inc has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 645 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has 1,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 1.71M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited stated it has 0.01% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp has invested 0.01% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Since April 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $41,544 activity. On Tuesday, July 2 the insider HYLTON TRACY W II bought $10,673.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 54,817 shares to 106,380 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 230,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).