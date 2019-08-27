Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems Inc. 99 4.02 N/A 3.52 26.75 Guidewire Software Inc. 99 10.28 N/A 0.99 102.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Citrix Systems Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. Guidewire Software Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Citrix Systems Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Citrix Systems Inc. is currently more affordable than Guidewire Software Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Citrix Systems Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Citrix Systems Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Guidewire Software Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Citrix Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Guidewire Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citrix Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Citrix Systems Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The average target price of Citrix Systems Inc. is $102, with potential upside of 10.64%. Competitively Guidewire Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $98.33, with potential upside of 4.12%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Citrix Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Guidewire Software Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citrix Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.12% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23%

For the past year Citrix Systems Inc. has -8.02% weaker performance while Guidewire Software Inc. has 27.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Guidewire Software Inc. beats Citrix Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.