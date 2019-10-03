Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Contrasting side by side

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems Inc. 94 2.25 130.08M 3.52 26.75 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 38 6.57 83.81M 0.41 89.41

Table 1 demonstrates Citrix Systems Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Descartes Systems Group Inc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Citrix Systems Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Citrix Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Citrix Systems Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems Inc. 137,840,415.39% 92.3% 10.9% The Descartes Systems Group Inc 222,780,435.94% 6% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Citrix Systems Inc.’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Descartes Systems Group Inc has beta of 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citrix Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, The Descartes Systems Group Inc which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Citrix Systems Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 0 2 3.00

Citrix Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.17% and an $102 average price target. Meanwhile, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s average price target is $44.5, while its potential upside is 14.54%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Descartes Systems Group Inc is looking more favorable than Citrix Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citrix Systems Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.2%. Citrix Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02% The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19%

For the past year Citrix Systems Inc. had bearish trend while The Descartes Systems Group Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats on 8 of the 14 factors Citrix Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.