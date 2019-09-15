Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Comparing side by side

Since Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems Inc. 98 4.18 N/A 3.52 26.75 Anaplan Inc. 46 20.92 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citrix Systems Inc. and Anaplan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9% Anaplan Inc. 0.00% -55.2% -30.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Citrix Systems Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Anaplan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Anaplan Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citrix Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Citrix Systems Inc. and Anaplan Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anaplan Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

Citrix Systems Inc. has an average target price of $102, and a 6.31% upside potential. Anaplan Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57.3 average target price and a 23.84% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anaplan Inc. is looking more favorable than Citrix Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Citrix Systems Inc. shares and 57.1% of Anaplan Inc. shares. 0.9% are Citrix Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Anaplan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02% Anaplan Inc. -2.65% 13.04% 49.96% 88.54% 0% 114.54%

For the past year Citrix Systems Inc. has -8.02% weaker performance while Anaplan Inc. has 114.54% stronger performance.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.