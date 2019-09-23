Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Analysts See $0.84 EPS; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD Has 1.22 Sentiment

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 24 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. CTXS’s profit would be $109.96M giving it 28.86 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Citrix Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 3.27M shares traded or 62.65% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30

Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 256 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 209 cut down and sold stakes in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 150.12 million shares, up from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 162 Increased: 190 New Position: 66.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.79M for 6.39 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $23.40 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 1.44M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. holds 7.1% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for 45,000 shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 557,250 shares or 4.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mig Capital Llc has 3.82% invested in the company for 195,505 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 3.74% in the stock. Capital Management Corp Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 105,424 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Celebrity Cruises Unlocks A World Of Wonders In New Campaign – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

