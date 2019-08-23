Citrix Systems (CTXS) to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019; Shorts at NEOMETALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RRSSF) Raised By 7900%

Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Citrix Systems Inc’s current price of $92.99 translates into 0.38% yield. Citrix Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 909,988 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95

NEOMETALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) had an increase of 7900% in short interest. RRSSF’s SI was 8,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7900% from 100 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 7 days are for NEOMETALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RRSSF)’s short sellers to cover RRSSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $64.49 million. It operates through three divisions: Lithium, Titanium, and Other. It has a 4.07 P/E ratio. The firm explores for lithium, titanium, and vanadium.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Citrix Systems, Inc. shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.32% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Daiwa Secs invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bartlett And Company Limited Company stated it has 500 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 500 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2,474 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 450,016 were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) holds 2.02 million shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 9,712 are held by Gam Ag. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Norinchukin National Bank The owns 24,128 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru reported 3,764 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 914,847 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% or 32,172 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 7,905 shares.

Citrix Systems, Inc. delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.17 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 24.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.