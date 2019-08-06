Citrix Systems (CTXS) to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019; M&T Bank (MTB) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. M&T Bank had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $172 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Wood. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. See M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $196.0000 New Target: $168.0000 Downgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Wood Rating: Outperform Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $176.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $174.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150 New Target: $155 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $207 New Target: $210 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Citrix Systems Inc’s current price of $92.03 translates into 0.38% yield. Citrix Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $92.03. About 3.57M shares traded or 88.46% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold M&T Bank Corporation shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest reported 82,115 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited owns 3,527 shares. Baillie Gifford & Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 96,766 shares. Vontobel Asset owns 866,657 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Aqr Cap Limited invested 0.05% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 23,645 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research Inc owns 24,771 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase invested in 0.08% or 118,600 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 6,689 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 2,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Davenport Limited owns 0% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 2,481 shares. Smithfield accumulated 22 shares.

The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $153.96. About 1.04M shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4,148 activity. Todaro Michael J. also sold $4,148 worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) on Monday, February 11.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $20.42 billion. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers.

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “M&T Bank slides 2.6% after Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “M&T Decreases Prime Rate – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M&T Bank Gets Hit From All Sides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.