Citrix Systems (CTXS) to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019; HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (HLMAF) SI Increased By 1.42%

HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had an increase of 1.42% in short interest. HLMAF’s SI was 14,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.42% from 14,100 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 2 days are for HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s short sellers to cover HLMAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 625 shares traded. Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Citrix Systems Inc’s current price of $91.98 translates into 0.38% yield. Citrix Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.77M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.07 billion. The Company’s Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. It has a 40.64 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control systems; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; infrared safety systems and visual systems; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Citrix Systems, Inc. shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 2,027 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 404 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,800 were accumulated by Quantres Asset. Campbell & Co Adviser Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 4,749 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 231 were reported by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Financial Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Farallon Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.59% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Advisor Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3,300 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,272 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 1.28 million were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Quantbot Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 69,849 shares.

Citrix Systems, Inc. delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.04 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 24.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.