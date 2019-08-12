Citrix Systems (CTXS) to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019; Great Western Bancorporation (GWB) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Citrix Systems Inc’s current price of $91.98 translates into 0.38% yield. Citrix Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.92M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services

Great Western Bancorporation Inc (GWB) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 100 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 68 decreased and sold their holdings in Great Western Bancorporation Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 55.98 million shares, down from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Great Western Bancorporation Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 36.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.99M for 9.62 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 519,668 shares traded or 53.36% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 264,986 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 391,064 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 435,077 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 128,748 shares.

Citrix Systems, Inc. delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.04 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 24.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Citrix Systems, Inc. shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hartford Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 8,875 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.22% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Merian Glob (Uk) holds 1.86% or 2.02 million shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.28 million shares. 3,501 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Management. Burney Co owns 7,818 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 669,341 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 588,598 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 2,067 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants Inc has invested 0.08% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Highstreet Asset Management invested in 7,043 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 735 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

