Citrix Systems (CTXS) to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019; First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Has 0.85 Sentiment

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 17 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 20 cut down and sold their positions in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database now possess: 8.10 million shares, up from 7.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 15 New Position: 2.

Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Citrix Systems Inc’s current price of $92.44 translates into 0.38% yield. Citrix Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 1.51 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. holds 1.11% of its portfolio in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II for 711,099 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 168,305 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 658,037 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.5% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 28,964 shares.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $312.36 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 30.23 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 49,577 shares traded. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citrix Systems, Inc. delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.10 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 24.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Citrix Systems, Inc. shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited reported 8,300 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 231 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 8,189 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 25,923 shares. Advisor Ltd has 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 5,066 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.26% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.08% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 167,714 shares. 73 are held by Brandywine Global Inv Management Lc. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Wedge Mgmt L L P Nc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 402,389 shares. Blackrock accumulated 9.60 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 5,135 shares or 0% of the stock.