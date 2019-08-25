Citrix Systems (CTXS) to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019; 1 Analysts Covering New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)

Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Citrix Systems Inc’s current price of $91.46 translates into 0.38% yield. Citrix Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 1.94M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Among 2 analysts covering New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Senior Investment Group has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 20.97% above currents $6.2 stock price. New Senior Investment Group had 5 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral New Target: $7.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer accumulated 4,637 shares. Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Invesco Ltd stated it has 3.11M shares. Fortress Invest Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 172,848 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% or 85,301 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 90,936 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). State Common Retirement Fund has 55,300 shares. Citigroup invested in 21,269 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 48,635 shares stake. Proxima Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.92% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). 62,558 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 19,637 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consider This Before Buying New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Senior adjusts normalized FFO guidance lower. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Senior Housing Is a Potential Long Term Winner According to Institutional Investor Rising Star – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 417,722 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Citrix Systems, Inc. delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.97 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 24.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citrix appoints Arlen Shenkman as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citrix Set to Launch Desktop as a Service Solution for Microsoft – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Citrix Systems, Inc. shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 0.08% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Putnam Invs Limited Company invested in 0% or 11,122 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 204,723 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.13% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Csat Inv Advisory L P reported 231 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 73,275 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 99,401 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 112,491 shares.