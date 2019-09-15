Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stock Declined While Zevin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) by 51.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 11,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 968,037 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 3,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 101,634 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, down from 104,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davis accumulated 13,302 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. 542,040 are owned by Hartford Investment Mngmt. Blackrock holds 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 281.46 million shares. 7,395 were accumulated by Weik Mgmt. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company owns 1.15M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Reik And Co Lc holds 0.32% or 6,036 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp stated it has 207,979 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aqr Cap Mgmt owns 7.12 million shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 18.90 million shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 118,748 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Fincl Lc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,170 shares to 3,870 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Vigilant Cap Lc holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. 190,295 are held by Pension Ser. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 4,653 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 22,654 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ent Ser Corp accumulated 119 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability holds 51,371 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 85,900 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Amp Capital Invsts has 40,717 shares. Coldstream Capital has invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ghp Advsrs holds 21,819 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 13D Limited Liability Company reported 132,876 shares. Bartlett Communications Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

