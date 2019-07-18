Citrix Systems (CTXS) Shares Declined While Northcoast Asset Management Lifted Position by $3.90 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $1.72 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 349,430 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 325.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 39,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 12,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 1.20 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $141,507 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 10,994 shares to 25,714 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Ind (EWA) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,333 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 11.90M shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 357,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE).