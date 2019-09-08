Citrix Systems (CTXS) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Share Price Rose, Nea Management Company Upped by $2.19 Million Its Holding

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) by 73.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 78,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 29,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 107,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 1.18 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 560,046 shares traded or 30.06% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall Sold $631,742 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citrix Drives Future of Application Development and Delivery – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $108.36 million for 28.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma invested in 0% or 22,019 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,231 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 224,259 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ent Services Corp holds 0% or 119 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% or 22,705 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 58,271 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 888,499 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). British Columbia Investment holds 0.03% or 38,414 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 17,636 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 246,744 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Lc stated it has 232,335 shares.