Citrix Systems (CTXS) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Has Increased Holding; As Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Decreased by $11.70 Million Its Position

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 61,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354.69M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 977,860 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 12,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 1.94 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 4,612 shares to 90,229 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc. by 21,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,846 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 1.44 million shares. Macquarie Limited owns 30,863 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 15,412 shares. Blackrock owns 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 9.60M shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs reported 19,709 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp reported 0.82% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 43,449 were reported by Amer Trust Invest Advisors. Gideon Capital Advisors, New York-based fund reported 7,094 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited stated it has 3,501 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap has 0.05% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,078 shares. Captrust Fin reported 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 36,290 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation. Joel Isaacson And Limited invested in 0.15% or 10,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 224,259 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

