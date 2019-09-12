Citrix Systems (CTXS) Market Value Declined While Zevin Asset Management Cut Stake by $564,970; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $348,174

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) by 51.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 11,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 1.05 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 18,632 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 20,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 3.12 million shares traded or 10.51% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.73 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 6,597 shares to 13,210 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.