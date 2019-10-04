Citrix Systems (CTXS) Holder Amalgamated Bank Has Cut Its Position by $332,808 as Valuation Declined; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.49 Million as Share Value Rose

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 3,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 16,813 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 20,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.69. About 1.44M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 49,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 638,487 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.23M, down from 688,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 2.32 million shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon Property Group Is A Wonderful Company – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Your Own Landlord With These 3 Monthly Paying REITs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Iâ€™d Rather Overpay for Realty Income Than Buy This IPO – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Macerich Mousetrap Is Ready To Snap – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arbor Realty Trust Stock Is a Smart REIT Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 805,166 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $126.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 511,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Parsons Management Ri has 0.3% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 20,964 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 89,751 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 3,274 shares. Ruggie Grp invested in 0.23% or 1,042 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company has 0.42% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 21,793 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Inc holds 0.15% or 3,595 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 9,512 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.05M shares. State Street has 18.25 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 838,949 shares. 32,280 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 48,168 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,357 shares to 161,510 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roku Inc by 11,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.48 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.