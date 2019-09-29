Citrix Systems (CTXS) Holder Ajo LP Has Raised Holding; Amg Funds Has Cut Its Holding in Gentex (GNTX) by $332,904

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 13,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 17,160 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, down from 31,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 739,500 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Citrix Systems (CTXS) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 59,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.58 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Citrix Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.54 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vectrus by 11,153 shares to 5,160 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,075 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exch (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Management Inc has 0.15% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 25,923 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 7,848 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Profund Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.26% or 56,696 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 56,001 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,939 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 30,197 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 534 shares. 63 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 5,050 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 598,495 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 16.47 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.03% or 17,522 shares. Smith Moore & owns 16,967 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 17,943 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited has invested 0.44% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bernzott Advsrs invested in 3.85% or 1.30M shares. 64,200 were accumulated by Denali Advisors Limited Liability Company. Numerixs Tech invested in 0% or 500 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 623,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 610,331 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Epoch Invest Partners has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Comerica Financial Bank invested in 191,503 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natixis has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Van Eck Associates has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 420 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).