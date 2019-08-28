Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Value Declined While Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Upped Its Stake; Bvf Holding in Arqule (ARQL) Has Upped by $313,312 as Stock Rose

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 6.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22 million, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 931,589 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 6,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 21,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 14,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $92.12. About 955,809 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.35 million shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $149.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 98,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,481 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citrix Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IT and HR: A Not so Odd Couple – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shareholders Booked A 73% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ArQule prices stock offering at $9.75 – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Holding ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares While The Price Zoomed 346% Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes ArQule (ARQL) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ArQule: Still Has Room To Run In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ArQule to Participate in Citi’s 14th Annual Biotech Conference on September 4, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.32M shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $83.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).