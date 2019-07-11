Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Price Declined While Alliancebernstein LP Has Increased Holding by $5.03 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined While Ionic Capital Management Decreased by $3.53 Million Its Position

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 50,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 326,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.53 million, up from 275,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 1.10M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 88.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 7.84M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 92,051 shares to 212,068 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 140,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,101 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Lc accumulated 5,356 shares. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Fjarde Ap reported 41,592 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Convergence Inv Prns Limited Co reported 25,355 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 117,820 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 3,028 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,767 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp holds 172,757 shares. Holderness Investments Com invested in 0.19% or 3,928 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 0.77% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 173,024 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4,343 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 104,551 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.69B for 10.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares to 133,280 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).