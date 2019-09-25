Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shares Declined While Pitcairn Company Has Lifted Position; Western Gas Partners (WES) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Gas Partners (WES) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 29,245 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 19,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 615,691 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 5,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 18,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 13,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 457,870 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1,907 shares to 39,569 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,289 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

