Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shares Declined While Guggenheim Capital Cut Holding; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.30M, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 3.16M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: `CAN’T WAIT TO TALK TO ALL OF THEM’ IN WASHINGTON; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 28,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 61,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 89,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 1.99M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

