Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $425,500; Hahn Capital Management Has Boosted Its Emcor Group (EQIX) Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 66,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07B, up from 65,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $555.52. About 41,481 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 4,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 40 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 4,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.01. About 130,159 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.66M for 24.22 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,238 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 1.86% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 114,139 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 91,223 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.17% or 374,740 shares. American Century Cos Inc stated it has 28,647 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has invested 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Dodge And Cox, a California-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 888,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww Corporation has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 31,044 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 57,151 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.4% or 22,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 930,359 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Farallon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.59% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 6,220 shares to 6,920 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 31,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 120,535 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 8,667 shares. Connable Office has 0.37% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Royal London Asset Limited invested in 33,146 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 227,337 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Advisor Llc reported 1,674 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Webster National Bank N A accumulated 65 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,216 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,715 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 703 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Coastline Trust Communications owns 450 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corp accumulated 0.08% or 21,288 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America invested in 0.01% or 240 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NYSE:FNF) by 3,900 shares to 442,129 shares, valued at $16.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group (NYSE:CSL) by 74,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,398 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group (NYSE:CIT).