Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Trimmed Stake by $551,348 as Valuation Declined; America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) Shareholder Capital International Decreased Position by $4.49 Million as Share Price Declined

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 320,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.46 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 296,143 shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 57.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 5,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 4,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 9,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 446,883 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 10.70 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 30,757 shares to 51,208 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $831.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 89,400 shares to 114,400 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.