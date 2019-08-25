Citrix Sys (CTXS) Share Value Declined While Baldwin Brothers Has Trimmed by $339,075 Its Stake; Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Its Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Shares Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 186,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 3,403 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62M shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 45.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 4,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 7,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 1.94M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Company Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kempner Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 153,694 shares. Capital Advsr Incorporated Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 174,746 shares. Alps Advisors reported 10,409 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech Inc reported 0.28% stake. 18,706 are held by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Thomas White Limited invested in 16,127 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund invested in 18,876 shares or 0.16% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Scotia has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 19,165 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Com owns 263,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 0.82% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 125,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co holds 0.07% or 11,967 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.21% or 15,903 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc owns 3.34 million shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 43,947 shares to 64,478 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Lp has 9,600 shares. Brinker Cap owns 0.1% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 25,814 shares. Psagot Invest House reported 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Fil holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Lc reported 8,189 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Dupont Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 41,225 shares. Moreover, Schroder Invest Gp has 0.12% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 742,432 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Long Island Invsts Llc has invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Capstone Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 5,629 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.14% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 117,441 shares. Holderness holds 0.19% or 3,928 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 2,247 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 724,483 shares.