Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position Lifted by Td Asset Management Inc; As Seaboard (SEB) Share Value Declined, Holder Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Stake

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 364 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 7,325 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.39B, down from 7,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $40.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4122. About 43 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500.

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 133.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 64,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 112,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, up from 48,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.21. About 186,649 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 4,880 shares to 5,568 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 595,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,145 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 12,395 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 159,594 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 0.01% or 3,569 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Maverick Capital has 0.07% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co owns 47,186 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 174,040 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Bancorp & Tru accumulated 72 shares. Adage Capital Limited owns 91,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa owns 0.09% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 233,054 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity holds 571,458 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 7.33M shares. California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.5% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Whittier holds 5,045 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.