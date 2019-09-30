Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position Has Boosted by Brant Point Investment Management Llc; Hanseatic Management Services Position in American Water Works (AWK) Boosted by $699,315 as Valuation Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 410.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 7,564 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, up from 1,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 885,815 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 30,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 26,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.54M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,935 shares to 4,226 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (Put) (NYSE:SNX) by 15,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,901 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

