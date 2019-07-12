Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Ally Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $1.26 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 26,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.25M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $158.9. About 6.88 million shares traded or 15.88% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.16 million for 441.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 943,253 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 237,000 shares. 10,023 are owned by Jasper Ridge Prtnrs L P. Covington Capital invested in 10,327 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Polar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Duncker Streett & Inc owns 505 shares. Coldstream Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,432 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns holds 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 2,833 shares. Falcon Edge LP owns 63,900 shares. Tiger Global Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2% or 2.29 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 319 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,125 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.55% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $811,530 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 1. 15,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $2.36M on Tuesday, February 5. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $29,214 on Tuesday, January 15. Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $946,046 was sold by Harris Parker. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Inc invested 0.1% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Profit Management Ltd Com holds 13,220 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust Communication has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Communication Limited has 8,300 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce has 0.02% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Coldstream Capital Mngmt invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,149 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 86,468 shares. Two Sigma Lc reported 5,356 shares. 108,014 are owned by Trexquant Ltd Partnership. Scotia Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Renaissance Technology Lc owns 0.18% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 2.03 million shares. Cibc World Corporation reported 31,044 shares stake. Daiwa Group Inc Inc holds 5,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity.

