Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holder Ngam Advisors LP Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Increased Position

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 30,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 68,534 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 99,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.84. About 377,229 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 198,174 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Res Corp by 464,768 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 2.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.05M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.