Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holder Integre Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $912,184 as Stock Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.26 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 5 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1,960 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493.94 million, down from 1,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $250.64. About 862,824 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 23,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.03. About 1.68 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.54M for 18.93 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 1,188 shares to 85,155 shares, valued at $10.60B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 1,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co New Com (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.58 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

