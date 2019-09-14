Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holder Integre Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Vanguard Group Has Trimmed Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Position by $27.66 Million; Stock Declined

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 23,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 968,037 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 10.02 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.66M, down from 11.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 2.80M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Gross Profit Rate 58.4%, Down 90 Basis Points; 18/04/2018 – Mango receives IPO pitches as it seeks path back to profitability –; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abercrombie & Fitch Rating Reflects Recovery in Hollister, Abercrombie Brands; 07/03/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.05; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch Co: Rises on upbeat holiday quarter report; 11/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Surges as Shares Fall; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Neutral by Baird; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Sales Rose 19% to $709.2M

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ANF’s profit will be $19.48M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.48 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -164.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.56 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.