Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Holding by $931,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Upped American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position by $449,064; Shares Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 32,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, down from 41,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $95.91. About 704,632 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,886 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 16,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 840,213 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 95,159 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.04% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 6.1% or 968,552 shares. Edgemoor Invest has 118,820 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv owns 2,358 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com owns 3,165 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 36,046 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.06% or 1,453 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). National Pension Ser invested in 0.17% or 564,136 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management reported 15,776 shares. 584 are owned by Burt Wealth Advisors. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Oakwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca has invested 2.43% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,100 shares to 157,865 shares, valued at $17.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 37,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.26M are held by Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 21,892 shares. Raymond James Advsrs holds 0% or 8,575 shares. Moreover, Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has 0.3% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 260,015 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 275 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 597,984 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.32% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Scotia Capital Inc owns 2,401 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 49,944 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has 363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 10.36 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profit Inv Limited Com invested 0.96% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% or 46,302 shares in its portfolio.

