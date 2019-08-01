Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holder Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; As American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Starr International Co Has Lowered by $9.60 Million Its Holding

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 2.54M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 521,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 1.15 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 4,381 shares or 0% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 15,658 shares. Eidelman Virant, Missouri-based fund reported 43,240 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Telemus Lc has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Oakworth Cap Incorporated invested in 0% or 355 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. South Texas Money Mngmt invested in 1.65% or 891,327 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 239,450 shares. Invesco accumulated 0.34% or 23.54 million shares. Arga Invest Mgmt LP has 84,425 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Personal Financial Ser holds 0.01% or 1,110 shares. Fiera Capital reported 0% stake. Sector Pension Board reported 72,577 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 11.66 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 546,698 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $183.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 950,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

