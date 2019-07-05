Citrix Sys (Call) (CTXS) Stock Declined While Brookside Capital Management Cut Its Position by $154.42 Million; Adams Express Company Lifted Travelers Companies (TRV) Position by $3.64 Million as Share Value Rose

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 107,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $154.3. About 593,506 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 689,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 699,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.02 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.96 million activity. Shares for $141,507 were sold by FERRER MARK J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates has 0.06% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 2.41 million shares. 5.49M are held by State Street Corp. Huntington Bancorp has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 151,499 were reported by Sei Invests. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 142,551 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0% or 147,242 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Conning accumulated 3,441 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,944 shares. Comm Bank has 283,431 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Element Ltd Com reported 16,345 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,110 shares. 1,388 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Med. Hbk Invs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 254,000 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $123.26M for 26.51 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4,400 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).