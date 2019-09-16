Citizens & Northern Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Trimmed by $919,557; Weyco Group (WEYS) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lowered Its Holding by $312,650 as Share Value Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 12,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.65% . The institutional investor held 48,707 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 60,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Weyco Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 4,905 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 20.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 11,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,041 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 34,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.64. About 2.49 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 119,482 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $50.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 62,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 913,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

More notable recent Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Johnson Outdoor (JOUT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WEYCO Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyco Group: Small-Cap Dividend Growth Company In Footwear – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) CEO Thomas Florsheim on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold WEYS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 2.52% less from 2.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 1,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 37,687 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 16 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 9,535 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 4,085 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 562 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First Trust LP has 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) or 436,374 shares. Denali Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) for 265 shares. Strs Ohio owns 18,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Northern Trust invested in 87,505 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Menta Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.57% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 16,028 shares. 28,390 are owned by Aldebaran Fincl. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 3,400 shares stake. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial Mngmt has 1.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 222,560 shares. Moreover, Curbstone has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,100 shares. Check Cap Mgmt Inc Ca owns 26,700 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.08% or 269,324 shares. Moody Bankshares Division stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Css Lc Il owns 1,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clark Capital Management Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 1.51M shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated reported 19,700 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.85 million for 32.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks -3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,584 shares to 15,872 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 14,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).