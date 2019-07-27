Citizens & Northern Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shares Declined While First Hawaiian Bank Has Lifted Stake

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 141.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,459 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 3,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.56M shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 983 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 1.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,913 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc holds 5.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,832 shares. First City Cap Mgmt owns 1,705 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Arrow Corporation holds 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,490 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Personal Financial Services invested in 708 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,445 shares. Chemung Canal Co reported 8,952 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Ims Cap Mgmt owns 3,317 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Smith Moore has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,814 shares. Grassi Investment Management owns 58,356 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. Gruss And invested 5.99% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware invested 0.24% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Kentucky Retirement reported 11,177 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.09% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 1,249 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 21,300 shares. Gideon Inc owns 2,529 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 25,339 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 852,909 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com has 15,345 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Brinker invested in 0.09% or 12,495 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 148,690 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,252 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $47.57 million activity. Arbuckle Stuart A sold $3.41M worth of stock or 18,309 shares. Silva Paul M had sold 4,247 shares worth $794,273. Parini Michael also sold $440,813 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $20.08 million were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. Sachdev Amit sold 12,722 shares worth $2.38 million.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,352 shares to 2,205 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,636 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).