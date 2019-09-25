Citizens & Northern Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.33 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Trimmed Its Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 152.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 9,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 6,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 1.78 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 73.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 8,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 2,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244,000, down from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.81. About 855,520 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Grp reported 1.22 million shares. 275,228 were accumulated by Conning. Mendel Money Mgmt invested in 4,240 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Liability reported 44,423 shares. Advisory Networks Lc has 50,503 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.96% or 28,441 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.13M shares. Vantage Prns Ltd Llc owns 0.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,882 shares. 121,164 are held by Brinker Inc. Hyman Charles D holds 280,309 shares. Corda Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.75% or 181,920 shares. Founders Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc owns 1.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,850 shares. Oklahoma-based Arvest Retail Bank Division has invested 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jnba Financial Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,391 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,305 shares to 21,580 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 46,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,828 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

