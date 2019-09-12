Citizens & Northern Upped Its Intel (INTC) Position by $533,638; Sjm (SJM) Holder Davenport & Company Trimmed Holding by $1.75 Million

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 37,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 16.29M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Sjm (SJM) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 15,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 13,507 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, down from 28,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Sjm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 379,599 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – Regulator Challenges Smucker’s Purchase of Wesson Oil Brand; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Rachael Ray Dog Food Brand in $1.9 Billion Deal; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to the J.M. Smucker Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vgt (VGT) by 3,765 shares to 4,911 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nem (NYSE:NEM) by 15,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Lmt (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $252.15M for 12.14 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 46,080 shares to 6,828 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 18,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,965 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

