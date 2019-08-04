Citizens & Northern Has Raised Pfizer (PFE) Stake By $857,304; Shorts at CANBIOLA (CANB) Lowered By 67.74%

CANBIOLA INC (OTCMKTS:CANB) had a decrease of 67.74% in short interest. CANB’s SI was 14,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 67.74% from 43,400 shares previously. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0299. About 2.46 million shares traded or 63.58% up from the average. Canbiola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANB) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 62.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 20,412 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 53,228 shares with $2.26M value, up from 32,816 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $211.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.66 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing

Canbiola, Inc. provides document, project, marketing, and sales management systems to business clients through its Website and proprietary software. The company has market cap of $16.53 million. The firm offers WRAPmail, a branding and advertising solution that wraps customersÂ’ email with their letterhead, logo, product offerings, or other information or graphics; and Bullseye Productivity Suite, a software as a service system that consolidates various office productivity tools, including close loop email, CRM marketing, task and project management, document storage and retrieval system, note system, form building, video conferencing, scanning, Internet cloud, real-time data use, and others. It currently has negative earnings. It serves broker dealers, small financial services firms, etc.

