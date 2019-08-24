Citizens & Northern Boosted Its Amazon Communications (AMZN) Position by $1.93 Million; Shares Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $392,800

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Amazon Communications Inc (AMZN) by 162.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 1,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,754 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Amazon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 71,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 76,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate owns 4,340 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 569,166 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 0.04% stake. Hayek Kallen Inv Management invested 1.65% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co reported 9,059 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 131,083 shares. Guardian Tru Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 20,088 shares. Provident reported 15,978 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 41,862 shares. Sun Life has 2,514 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,620 shares. Monetary Gp owns 35,840 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newspaper Deal Stretches Limits Of Revival – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Myovant advancing Orilissa competitor relugolix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. 10,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.