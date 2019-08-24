Citizens & Northern Has Boosted Its International Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $302,586; Share Value Rose; Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Increased Allstate (ALL) Position

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 1.37M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,444 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 7,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares to 141,928 shares, valued at $38.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,403 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp stated it has 0.26% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 1.92% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 121,206 shares. 2,235 are owned by Eqis Mngmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.16% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 188,168 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 517,300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Financial Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Hgk Asset holds 2.02% or 71,300 shares. Oppenheimer And Co Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 112,284 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.55% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.3% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.26% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Pggm Invests reported 0.45% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 60,041 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge Trust reported 16,042 shares stake. 6,954 were accumulated by Armstrong Henry H Assoc. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Miller Investment Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,218 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt stated it has 19,975 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Peoples Finance Service owns 25,466 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Bollard Lc has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 19,500 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Invest Management. Maryland Cap Management stated it has 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 64,059 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Btim has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 105,757 shares. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 4,685 are owned by Endurance Wealth Management.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.