Citizens & Northern Maintains Position in International Business Machines (IBM); Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 7,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 242,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 2,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,444 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 7,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,091 shares to 199,700 shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,526 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 2,000 shares worth $225,500 on Wednesday, January 9.

