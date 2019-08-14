Citizens & Northern Increases Position in Amazon Communications (AMZN); Pegasystems (PEGA) Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Amazon Communications Inc (AMZN) by 162.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 1,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,754 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Amazon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.52 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video)

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 72,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.81 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 253,320 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

