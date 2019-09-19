Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

We are comparing Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 5.19 N/A 1.84 13.92 United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.68 N/A 2.49 15.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Citizens & Northern Corporation and United Bankshares Inc. United Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Citizens & Northern Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Citizens & Northern Corporation and United Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.27 beta. United Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citizens & Northern Corporation and United Bankshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 75.3%. Insiders held roughly 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68% United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance while United Bankshares Inc. has 20.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc. beats Citizens & Northern Corporation.