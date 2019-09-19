Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

We are comparing Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|5.19
|N/A
|1.84
|13.92
|United Bankshares Inc.
|37
|5.68
|N/A
|2.49
|15.08
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Citizens & Northern Corporation and United Bankshares Inc. United Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Citizens & Northern Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Citizens & Northern Corporation and United Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|7.9%
|1.3%
Volatility and Risk
Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.27 beta. United Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Citizens & Northern Corporation and United Bankshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 75.3%. Insiders held roughly 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|-0.87%
|1.21%
|-2.72%
|6.55%
|0.24%
|20.83%
For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance while United Bankshares Inc. has 20.83% stronger performance.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc. beats Citizens & Northern Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.