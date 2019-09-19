Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

This is a contrast between Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 5.30 N/A 1.84 13.92 Select Bancorp Inc. 11 4.03 N/A 0.89 12.72

Table 1 highlights Citizens & Northern Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Select Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Citizens & Northern Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Citizens & Northern Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Citizens & Northern Corporation’s 0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Select Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares and 48% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Select Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Citizens & Northern Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Select Bancorp Inc.