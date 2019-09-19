Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

This is a contrast between Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|5.30
|N/A
|1.84
|13.92
|Select Bancorp Inc.
|11
|4.03
|N/A
|0.89
|12.72
Table 1 highlights Citizens & Northern Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Select Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Citizens & Northern Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Citizens & Northern Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
|Select Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|7.9%
|1.2%
Volatility & Risk
Citizens & Northern Corporation’s 0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Select Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares and 48% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
|Select Bancorp Inc.
|0.35%
|-1.65%
|-5.1%
|-7.42%
|-11.12%
|-8.32%
For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Select Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Citizens & Northern Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Select Bancorp Inc.
