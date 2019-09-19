Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 5.27 N/A 1.84 13.92 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.08 N/A 0.80 4.33

In table 1 we can see Citizens & Northern Corporation and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of OptimumBank Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.27 beta means Citizens & Northern Corporation’s volatility is 73.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 34.72% are OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance while OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Citizens & Northern Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.